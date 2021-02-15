FY2021 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Lifted by Analyst

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Envista in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Envista stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

