FY2021 EPS Estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Lowered by Analyst

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities upped their target price on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

CVE HEO opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$235.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.

In other news, insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$12,000,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,955,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,869,366.19.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

