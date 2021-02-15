FY2021 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$26.06 on Monday. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

