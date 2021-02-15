FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$10.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.