FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sharps Compliance Corp. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sharps Compliance in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMED. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 million and a P/E ratio of 207.46. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

