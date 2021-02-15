FY2021 EPS Estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $50.84 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

