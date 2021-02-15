FY2021 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increased by Cormark

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:TU opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

