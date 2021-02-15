FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Increased by Analyst

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

