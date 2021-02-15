FY2021 EPS Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for thyssenkrupp in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TKAMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

