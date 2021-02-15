FY2021 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

THS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

THS opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 56.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

