FY2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $248.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $265.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

