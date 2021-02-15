FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Compass Group in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMPGY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

