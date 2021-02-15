FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE:CFR opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

