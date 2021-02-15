FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.29 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 228,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 133,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.