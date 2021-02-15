FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aperam S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aperam in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aperam alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aperam has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

APEMY stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.