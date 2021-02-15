FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.52. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

