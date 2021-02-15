FY2022 EPS Estimates for L’Air Liquide S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for L’Air Liquide in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIQUY. Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

