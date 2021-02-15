FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Lifted by National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Friday.

NGD stock opened at C$2.25 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

