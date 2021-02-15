FY2022 EPS Estimates for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted by Analyst

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNNT. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

