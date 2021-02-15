FY2023 Earnings Estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $9.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

