FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Telstra Co. Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Telstra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TLSYY opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Telstra has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

