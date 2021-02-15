FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.13.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of DLR opened at $140.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

