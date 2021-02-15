FY2025 EPS Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Veru in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VERU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of VERU opened at $20.78 on Monday. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

