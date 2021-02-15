Fyooz (FYZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $603,254.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 156.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $603,254.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00084106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00422573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186126 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,026 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

