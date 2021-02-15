Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $18.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.35 million and the highest is $18.41 million. Gaia posted sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $66.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GAIA. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.