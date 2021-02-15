Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 14th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). As a group, research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

