GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0720

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $265,008.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.50 or 0.00431921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,722,814 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.