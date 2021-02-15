Gameswap Achieves Market Cap of $8.07 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Gameswap token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 146.3% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $820,688.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00266693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00086293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00401434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00187830 BTC.

Gameswap Token Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,388,135 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

