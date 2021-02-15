Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.95 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce sales of $302.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.50 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $288.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

