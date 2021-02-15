Gas Price Up 86.9% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $41.87 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00008602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.00271094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00087546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00079598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00090546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00404397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00185880 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

