GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.82 Million

Equities analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to post $179.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.52 million. GasLog posted sales of $182.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $652.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.93 million to $658.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.36 million, with estimates ranging from $728.63 million to $746.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $468.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 17.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

