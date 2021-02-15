GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $82.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $78.34 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $96.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $328.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.11 million to $338.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.21 million, with estimates ranging from $271.67 million to $324.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

