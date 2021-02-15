Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Up 38.0% in January

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 14th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTES stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,128. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.