GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 14th total of 593,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:GCP opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.92.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

