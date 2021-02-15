GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $114.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $115.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

