GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of GDS worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 74,355 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $114.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

