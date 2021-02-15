GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of GDS worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of GDS by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GDS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,746,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GDS by 1,895.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,147 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $114.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $115.64.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

