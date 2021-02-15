GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.25. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

