Geeq Hits Market Cap of $12.48 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 64% against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $611,597.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00273094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00085152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00091326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00093672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.88 or 0.00416461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00186718 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

