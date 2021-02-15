Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $107.57 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.41 or 0.00995727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.05191542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 108,456,315 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

