Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.46.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $326.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average is $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $330.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

