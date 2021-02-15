General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 239,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.