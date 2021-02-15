General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $539,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark raised their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.