Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $948.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 948 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 938 ($12.26), with a volume of 1089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 940 ($12.28).

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -24.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 908.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 821.50.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

