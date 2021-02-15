Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 963,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 45,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

