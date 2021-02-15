Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 31.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,134. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

