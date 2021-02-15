Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

GNCA opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.