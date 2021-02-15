Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Genpact worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genpact by 440.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 224,209 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Genpact by 66.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 420,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 2,295.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 141,145 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $44.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

