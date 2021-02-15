Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 14th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera stock remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Monday. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

