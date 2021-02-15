Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Gentex worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 98.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.